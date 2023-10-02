Bement School Board Approves 2024 Budget

E-Learning Plan Renewal Approved

By JODY SHONKWILER

Staff Writer

The Bement Board of Education met on September 20th. Superintendent Vogt presented the final budget to the board explaining what changes were made to the tentative budget.

An “on behalf of payment”, not included in last year’s budget, was added to the Education Fund as suggested by the auditor.

Another difference from the tentative budget was Evidence-Based Funding. This was filed separately in the past but is now part of the budget package. The state wants a narrative of how schools are spending money and how it will be used to benefit the students. Superintendent

Vogt explained that her narrative would include improvements in the areas of math and reading. She will also consider new curricular materials and training and provide additional staff to reduce class sizes at the middle and high school levels. Around the halfway point in the year, she will look at formal and informal assessment data to find out if the school is achieving these goals.

The Public E-Learning Plan Renewal Hearing was presented to the board. Most school districts created and submitted eLearning plans back in 2020, during the pandemic. These plans are good for three years so a new plan must be put into place. In situations such as (for example) a pandemic, the water is shut off, or a weather emergency happens, the school will have the choice of holding an eLearning day or a typical “snow” day. Typically, an eLearning day would be used if there is enough time to make advanced plans to ensure that everyone has the materials they need. If not, there would be no in person or virtual learning for that day.

The board welcomed more new staff members in the Bulldog Minute portion of the meeting.

Informational Items included:

October 3 & 4 – Parent-Teacher Conferences

October 6 & 9 – No Attendance

October 11 – Board of Education Meeting

Middle/High School Reports to the Board:

Enrollment numbers for middle school are currently at 65 & high school is 90.

Middle/High School Open House was held on August 23rd with a good turnout.

Senior Quinn Flavin will be the correspondent for our high school in the News Gazette “High School Confidential” section that features happenings in our schools.

All middle/high school students attended the Cerro Gordo homecoming parade on September 22 in order to support all students in their cooperative sports, band, and other activities.

In the Elementary Principal/Athletic Director Report, current enrollment is at 133.

The Growing Strong Program was discussed. This organization, based out of Decatur, provides education on Erin’s Law to our students. Erins’ Law is state mandated for PreK-12th grade students. Topics of discussion under this program include body safety, setting boundaries and making choices, self-esteem, and empowerment.

Bement hosted the JHOC Cross Country on September 27.

Middle School Softball was undefeated for the season but lost in the regional semi-final game to Warrensburg-Latham.

Middle School Baseball regionals have begun.

Middle School Cross Country is doing well. Several girls have placed in local events. 8th grade night was September 19.

High School Cross Country is also doing well. The boys placed 1st in the CBB Invitational, as well as placing in other area meets. They are currently ranked 25th in the state. LPC is on September 30 and senior night is October 10.

Middle School Basketball: JHOC host on 10/21-10/26.

Basketball rules changes to be aware of (free throws/fouls).

All State Basketball Games representatives were Lucas Fuson, Trevor Cogdill, and Kale Blickenstaff.

The Booster Club Reverse Raffle Fundraiser will be held on October 21 at the Cerro Gordo American Legion.

Superintendent Report:

Communication System Update-Superintendent Vogt discussed how the new systems installed over the summer are working so far.

Insurance Renewal Summary

•Triple I Conference-this is a bargaining workshop offered to administrators and board members that will be negotiating the next Bement Education Association contract.

•Farnsworth Group-Architect Scott Burge presented recommendations to the board regarding the chimney project, as well as information on the AC/Heating Unit for the Walsh Gym.

The next School Board meeting is scheduled for October 11 at 6:30PM.