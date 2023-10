The Cerro Gordo-Bement Bulldogs cross country team took 2nd place in the JHOC Conference meet held in Bement on September 27. Pictured are (front row) Sarah Hill, Lauren Hill, and Ryan Humphrey. (Back row) Coach James Callaway, Miranda Miller, Darby Walther, Madisen Callaway, Cecelia Cain, Peyton Alblinger, and Coach Bart Hill. Not pictured are Marley Bone and Autumn Gant.