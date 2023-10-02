CGB Boys Cross Country Team Finishes Captures Lincoln Prairie Conference Championship

Cerro Gordo Bement Boys Cross Country Are Lincoln Prairie Conference Champions!!! The annual Lincoln Prairie Conference cross country meet was held at Lake Land College on Saturday, September 30. The CGB Broncos boys team brought home the championship trophy. They scored 44 points to top runner up Heritage who had 51. Pictured here with the trophy are Coach Megan Howell, Noah Flach, Ian Hawk, Brayden Strack, Cole Stoeger, Evan Fogerson, Dylan Howell, Will Fuson, Brenden Puckett, John Paul Brewer, Tyce Alumbaugh, Azul Mendez and Coach John Strack. Congratulations!!!!

After finishing third in the team standings last year the Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos boys’ cross country team was eyeing the top spot for this year’s team and they did just that!! The Broncos brought the Lincoln Prairie Conference championship trophy home from the meet held on the campus of Lake Land College in Mattoon on Saturday, September 30. The boys scored 44 points to take the top team honors over second place Heritage who scored 51. Other scoring teams were Cumberland, 53; Villa Grove, 103 and Sullivan, 110. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, Argenta-Oreana and Tri-County had runners but not enough to score as a team.

Taking the individual title for the boys was CGB sophomore Will Fuson with a time of 16:05.82. Senior Dylan Howell was the runner up at 16:39.16. Both Will and Dylan earned All-Conference honors by finishing in the top eight. Junior Brayden Strack, 10, 18:28.46; senior Evan Fogerson, 12, 18:32.93 and junior Tyce Alumbaugh, 20, 19:39.59 were the other scoring runners for the Broncos. Other CGB runners were freshman Azul Mendez, 21, 19:41.74; junior John Paul Brewer, 22, 19:59.15; junior Brenden Puckett, 27, 20:33.35 and freshman Noah Flach, 45, 24:06.84.

In the girls Lincoln Prairie Conference competition, the CGB Lady Broncos finished in fifth place with 91 points behind first place ALAH, 48; second place Argenta-Oreana, 57; third place Neoga, 64 and fourth place Sullivan, 67. Villa Grove and Heritage had girls running but not enough to score as a team.

Leading the way for the CGB girls was junior Mariah Corpus, who was 9th overall and just missed All Conference as the top eight runners earn that honor. Her time was 23:35.62. The other girls who scored were junior Gabby Block, 21, 26:23.35; freshman Cassie Block, 22, 26:37.10; sophomore Ariel Ponce, 23, 26:40.96; and senior Katherine Quick, 25, 28:16.01.

The cross country teams will return to Lake Land College next Saturday, October 7 for the annual Cumberland Cross Country Invitational.