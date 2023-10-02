CGB Football and Volleyball Scoreboard
Sophomore Broncos Kaydon Waterhouse (#31) gets the first down and goes out of bounds before the Blue Devils defender can stop him. CGB was defeated 12-55 and they will face the ALAH Knights this Friday night at home.
Football
Chris Ridgeway, Head Coach
September 29 @ Villa Grove
CGB 12
Villa Grove 55
Next games: October 6 @ home, October 14 @ Argenta-Oreana, October 20 @ home vs. Arcola
Varsity Volleyball
Diann Durbin, Head Coach,
Jennifer Moore,
Assistant Coach
Record: Overall 18-3; LPC 6-1
September 28 @ Sullivan
CGB 25 25
Sullivan 19 22
Ali Walker 12 kills and 5 digs, Haylei Simpson 17 assists and 6 digs, Skye Tieman 12 digs, 2 assists, and 1 ace, Caroline Hill 3 blocks and 2 aces; Jadyn McCarty 4 kills and 2 blocks, Joie Auth 5 digs, 2 kills, and 2 aces
September 26 @ home
CGB 17 14
Unity Christian 25 25
Alli Walker 3 kills, 1 block, and 1 ace; Haylei Simpson 4 kills, 4 assists and 3 aces; Skye Tieman 6 digs; Jayda Scott 4 kills; and Jadyn McCarty 1 block
Next games: October 10 @ Tri-County, October 12 @ home vs. Villa Grove, October 14 @ St. Thomas Moore, October 17 @ home vs. Okaw Valley, and October 19 @ Blue Ridge