CGB Football and Volleyball Scoreboard

Sophomore Broncos Kaydon Waterhouse (#31) gets the first down and goes out of bounds before the Blue Devils defender can stop him. CGB was defeated 12-55 and they will face the ALAH Knights this Friday night at home.

Football

Chris Ridgeway, Head Coach

September 29 @ Villa Grove

CGB 12

Villa Grove 55

Next games: October 6 @ home, October 14 @ Argenta-Oreana, October 20 @ home vs. Arcola

Varsity Volleyball

Diann Durbin, Head Coach,

Jennifer Moore,

Assistant Coach

Record: Overall 18-3; LPC 6-1

September 28 @ Sullivan

CGB 25 25

Sullivan 19 22

Ali Walker 12 kills and 5 digs, Haylei Simpson 17 assists and 6 digs, Skye Tieman 12 digs, 2 assists, and 1 ace, Caroline Hill 3 blocks and 2 aces; Jadyn McCarty 4 kills and 2 blocks, Joie Auth 5 digs, 2 kills, and 2 aces

September 26 @ home

CGB 17 14

Unity Christian 25 25

Alli Walker 3 kills, 1 block, and 1 ace; Haylei Simpson 4 kills, 4 assists and 3 aces; Skye Tieman 6 digs; Jayda Scott 4 kills; and Jadyn McCarty 1 block

Next games: October 10 @ Tri-County, October 12 @ home vs. Villa Grove, October 14 @ St. Thomas Moore, October 17 @ home vs. Okaw Valley, and October 19 @ Blue Ridge