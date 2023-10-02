Mt. Zion High School put on lockdown on Monday morning

On October 2, 2023 at around 6:50 a.m. Mt. Zion Police Department responded to the Mt. Zion High School to assist in a cautionary lockdown and building search.

School officials reported a cardboard box believed to be for a small handgun was found inside the high school.

The box in question displayed a gun manufacturer logo. Items in the box included a gun safety lock, paperwork and a serial number for a small caliber handgun.

School officials and Mt. Zion Police, assisted by deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a thorough search of the entire Mt. Zion High School and Junior High complex.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police also assisted with K9s specifically trained to detect firearms, ammunition and explosives. No firearm was recovered.

While there was no specific threat made to any schools, staff or students, the Mt. Zion Police Department is conducting an investigation as to how this box came to be left at the high school and if a gun was in fact brought into the building.

If you have an information regarding this incident, please contact the Mt. Zion Police Department at 217-864-4012.