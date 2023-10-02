Mt. Zion Homecoming This Week

The Mt. Zion homecoming is this week. The homecoming parade is Wednesday at 4 p.m. The football game is at 7 p.m. Friday against Charleston. Coronation will Saturday at the dance at 9 p.m. Pictured are, from left to right: Sophomore attendants Gabe Shumaker and Abbi Allen; Junior attendants Evan Hamrick and Ashlyn Ellis; Homecoming King Candidate Kyle Morris, Homecoming Queen Candidate Caroline Cuddy, Homecoming King Candidate Grant McAtee, Homecoming Queen Candidate Denver Anderson, Homecoming King Candidate Makobi Adams, Homecoming Queen Candidate Josie Gower, Homecoming King Candidate Alex Current, Homecoming Queen Candidate Kolbi Allen. Due to unforeseen circumstance at the school on Monday morning, Freshman attendants AJ Miller and Kendall Allen are not pictured.