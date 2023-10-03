Burdick and Parson crowned ALAH High School homecoming royalty, golf outing alumni banquet held

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School celebrated Homecoming last week and the announcement and coronation of the king and queen took place on Saturday evening.

The annual bonfire was held on Thursday evening following the Powder Puff game and the parade was Friday. The dance began immediately following coronation on Saturday. This year’s Homecoming Court members were freshmen Morgan Casteel, daughter of Brock and Erica Casteel, and Kody Burdick, son of Ryan and Kathleen Burdick; sophomores Summer Melton, daughter of Chad Melton and Sharon Mellor, and Cash Hale, son of Parker and Sage Hale; juniors Mackenzie Condill, daughter of Mac and Ginny Condill, and Colin Smith, son of Chad Smith and Brittany Bartley.