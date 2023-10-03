Students visit Walnut Point for Environmental Stewardship Day

Two new speakers brought valuable information to the Annual Douglas County Environmental Stewardship Day held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Walnut Point State Park. Pam Leiter with the Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences of the University of Illinois explained facts about the deer population. Included were examples of deer hide, skulls, antlers, and jaw bones. She explained how the age of a deer could be determined by the condition of the teeth. Students then had a chance to try this activity.