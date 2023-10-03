Tuscola’s Gough just misses advancing to state; Villa Grove’s Kirkham, Tuscola’s Waugh fail to advance from golf sectional

By Mike Monahan

It was Tuscola’s Brayden Gough’s last time competing in the golf postseason as he is a senior. He gave it all he had, but finished one spot from being one of the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team to go to state. Gough finished with a 79, good for a tie for 16th place overall and 11th among the individuals not on an advancing team. There were a total of 110 golfers competing.