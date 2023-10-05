Elizabeth Marie “Betty” Kennedy, 91, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023 at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the mass at the church. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at the church.

Betty was born on July 28, 1932 in Jasper County, IL, the daughter of Leo F. and Margaret E. Garwood Meinhart. She married Raymond M. Kennedy on September 27, 1952 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Island Grove, IL. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2017.

Survivors include her children: James R. (Mary) Kennedy of Columbia, MO, Janice (Jeff) Puffer of Cedar Rapids, IA, Nancy Nickell of Montgomery, AL, Mike (Dawn) Kennedy of La Porte, TX, Marsha (Bill) Wagner of Pekin, John (Julie) Kennedy of Tuscola and Carolyn (Randy) Rehagen of St. Peter’s, MO, 24 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter: Mary (Mark) Shaw, son: Bob (Sharon) Kennedy, sons-in-law: Paul Nickell and Bill Mastney, grandson: Steven Puffer, brothers: Butch, Don and Frank Meinhart and sisters: Lucille Grimm and Bernice Bolander.

Betty was a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church for over 70 years. After years of focus on her husband, children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren she has been awarded a master’s degree in Domestic Engineering by her family. Betty was truly kind, caring, and loving to everyone she met, she had many true friends throughout her life. One of her main goals was ensuring everyone felt welcome in her home, if you left hungry it was your own fault. Beef and noodles and biscuits and gravy were her specialties. Never once would she say, “what about me”, “I am unable to help you”, or “Did you hear about ….”, she lived her life not by telling you what to do but by showing you good examples. The support she gave to everyone showed how much love was in her heart.

Memorials are suggested to Help-A-Child Fund c/o Tuscola Community High School or masses would be appreciated.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com