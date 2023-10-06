Christine Jones

Christine L. Jones, 97, of Kingman, had her prayers answered and went home at 9:30 am on September 28, 2023 at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville with her children present. Her family was blessed with the opportunity to say goodbye to her on Wednesday and Thursday.

She was born on January 1, 1926 in Arcola, IL to Charles and Daisy (Weidner) Van Cleave. Christine married Malden A. Jones, Jr. on August 5, 1945 in Arcola, IL and they spent 53 years together until his passing in 1998.

She graduated from Arcola High School, Class of 1943. Christine worked alongside Malden on the family farm for over 50 years. She also worked at Olin’s, Sommer’s Metalcraft and after retirement she continued working at Gene’s Farm Supply. Christine was a lifelong member of Kingman Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing with cross stitch and quilting, reading books and completing puzzles and games. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and cooking Sunday dinners for the family.

Christine is survived by her four children, Linda (Dwight) Galloway of Covington, Karen (David) Bahls of Cayuga, Judy Jones of Cayuga and Alan (Melanie) Jones of Kingman; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; brother, Robert Van Cleave of Tuscola; sister-in-law, Charlene Jones; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Malden; her parents; a son, Jim Jones; great grandson, Kale Galloway; 6 sisters and 1 brother.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wellbrooke for their care during her last six weeks. We have heart felt gratitude and thanks for the staff of Viaquest Hospice for their help and guidance over the past 2 1/2 years.

Visitation was held on Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 3-6 pm at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S 1st Street in Kingman. The funeral home service followed on Monday at 11:00 am with burial at Kingman Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516 or the charity of your choice. Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.