James “Chops” Waldrop

James “Chops” E. Waldrop, 66, of Savoy passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at the Tuscola Rehab and Health Care Center in Tuscola, IL.

Chops was born to Gene and Edna (Stoerger) Waldrop on November 9, 1956 in Tuscola, IL. He married Linda (Sapp) Johnson Waldrop on April 11, 1992 in Longview, IL; she preceded him in death on January 11, 1999.

Also preceding him in death was his father, Gene Waldrop.

He is survived by his mother, Edna Waldrop of Villa Grove; two siblings, Steven (Debra) Waldrop of Philo and Joyce (Greg) Ritter of Tuscola; and four nephews and one niece.

Chops graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1974. He worked for HumKo, Rockwell Automation, Clifford-Jacobs Forging, and Flex-N-Gate throughout his life. Chops loved music and enjoyed collecting and listening to records, cassettes, and CD’s. He also really enjoyed riding his Harley.

A visitation and funeral were held Friday, September 29 at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove. Pastor Gary Roca officiated. Burial was at Fairyland Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Transitions Hospice.