Mary Elizabeth Doak, 89, of Arcola, IL passed away at 1:10 AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Arthur Home.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mary was born on July 12, 1934 in Scottsville, KY. She was the daughter of Jack and Sarah Olean (Jent) Binnion.

She is survived by three children, Kelly (Eric) Headrick of Arcola, IL, Veronica (Charlie Dunn) of Marshall, IL and Patty Pullen of Phoenix, AZ, nine grandchildren, Dustie (Jeff) Mitchell, Josh (Lindsey) Headrick, Lindsey (Butch) Clark, Michelle (Bill) Darr, Melinda (Mike) Derr, Taylor (Chris) Wright, Tracy Graham, Aaron Kerschner and Shane Pullen, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two children, Ronnie Kerschner and Mike Kerschner and two sisters, Linda Johnson and Jean Martel.

Mary dedicated many years of her life to her career at Progress Industries and Masterbrand Cabinets.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Mary’s true joy came from spending time with her loved ones. She cherished the company of her family and friends and always made each moment memorable. Her warm and welcoming nature created an environment where everyone felt loved and appreciated.

One of Mary’s greatest passions was caring for her beloved dogs. She found comfort in their companionship and nurtured a deep bond with her furry friends.

In her leisure time, Mary embraced her love for cooking by preparing delicious meals for her family. Additionally, she enjoyed embarking on day adventures to get pampered with hair and nail appointments or going on short shopping trips. Visiting family in Florida brought immense joy to Mary, as she cherished any opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones. Her dedication to her work, love for family and friends, passion for cooking, and generosity have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Mary Elizabeth Doak will forever be remembered as a kind-hearted individual who brought warmth, joy, and love into the lives of those around her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

The family would like to thank The Arthur Home and Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice for the care their mother received.

Memorials may be made to the Local Animal Shelter.