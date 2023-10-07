Raymond Dale “Ramie” Crist, 69, of Arcola, IL passed away at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Pastor Tom Butler will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

Ramie was born on December 4, 1953, in Tuscola, IL. He was the son of Raymond Eugene and Dorothy Jean (Grant) Crist.

He is survived by one brother, Konnie Crist and his wife Clara of Oakland, IL, nieces and nephews, Tracie Enlow of Mattoon, IL, Charlie Crist and his wife Erika of Mt. Zion, IL, Michael Crist and his wife Lisa of Humboldt, IL, Robert Crist of Arcola, IL, Tony Crist and his wife Kim of Newman, IL, Rob Crist, and his wife Shannon of Arcola. IL, Teri Pollock of Tuscola, IL and Corey Crist of Salem, IL; as well as good friends, Matt McLane, Chuck Burch, and Pam Whipple.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Stormy Crist and Kennie Crist, nieces, Trena Knauss and Becky Crist, and two nephews, Kyle Crist, and Tim Pollock.

Ramie attended Arcola High School and graduated in 1972.

Throughout his life, Ramie’s passion for music led him to become a talented musician. He dedicated his time and energy to playing in several bands over the years. Ramie’s musical journey included being a part of the Crist Brothers Last Chance Band, Jim Wilson’s Humboldt Thunder, and Four on the Floor. With his musical talents, Ramie brought joy and entertainment to countless individuals.

Beyond his musical pursuits, Ramie had various hobbies and interests. He found great pleasure in playing pool, participating in local tournaments, and even competing in the Busch Pool League. Additionally, Ramie enjoyed testing his luck by playing the lottery. Fishing and hunting were also among his favorite pastimes. Ramie was a good cook, a couple of his specialties was beer can chicken, and beans cooked with bacon and other secret ingredients over an open fire was met with rave reviews from those lucky enough to taste them.