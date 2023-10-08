Lora Raymer

Lora A. Raymer, 59, of Sidney passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Lori was born to James Sparling and Glenda (Smith) Peterson on January 16, 1964 in Decatur, IL. She married Tim Raymer of February 2, 1990 in Longview.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tim Raymer; two children, Andrea Haas and Philip (Taylor) Raymer; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Mason Haas; and two brothers and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sparling and Glenda Peterson; and one brother, Brian Peterson.

A celebration of Lori’s life will be held from 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.