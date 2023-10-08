Ward Casteel, 71, of Lovington, passed away Friday October 6, 2023 in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Burial will be in the Keller Cemetery, Lovington with military honors by the Lovington American Legion. Memorials are suggested to the Lovington Ambulance Service or to the Arthur Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Ward was born August 15, 1952 in Decatur, the son of John Foster and Veda Marie Bolsen Casteel. Ward graduated from Lovington High School in 1970. He had been a livestock and grain farmer, a corrections officer for Moultrie and Douglas County and served as a Moultrie County Auxiliary Deputy. Ward retired from Firestone in Decatur. Ward was a lifetime member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, the Lovington American Legion, the Lake Fork Sportsman Club and was a Moultrie County Republican Precinct Committeeman. Ward was a veteran of the U. S. Army Reserves in Decatur. He married Carolyn Elliott on September 29, 1973 in Lovington, and they had been married 50 years and one week.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn of Lovington; daughters Rachel (Dr. Paul) Marx of Sullivan, Ryan (Brent) Wildman of Mattoon and Ranee (Robert) Kidd of Sullivan; grandsons Brycen Wildman and Kolten Kidd; brother Berle (Linda) Casteel of Lovington; nephews Luke, Brock and Derk Casteel; mother-in-law Aileen Elliott of Arthur and brother-in-law David (Natalie) Elliott of Lovington and niece Bailey Peadro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Willie B. Elliott and sister-in-law Patti Elliott.