The 2023 Mt. Zion Homecoming Court. The 2023 Mt. Zion homecoming coronation was last weekend. Josie Gower and Makobi Adams were crowned homecoming king and queen. The football team won the homecoming game 28-14 against Charleston. Pictured are, front row, left to right: Princess Piper Tapscott, Homecoming Queen Josie Gower, Homecoming King Makobi Adams and Prince Noah Fisher. Back row, left to right: sophomore attendant Abbi Ellis, sophomore attendant Gabe Shumaker, junior attendant Ashlyn Ellis, junior attendant Evan Hamrick, homecoming queen candidate Caroline Cuddy, homecoming king candidate Kyle Morris, homecoming queen candidate Kolbi Allen, homecoming king candidate Alex Current, homecoming king candidate Grant McAtee, homecoming queen candidate Denver Anderson, freshman attendant AJ Miller and freshman attendant Kendall Allen. Photo courtesy of Angie Hamrick.