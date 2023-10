BRONCOS TAKE 2ND AT LPC TOURNAMENT. The Cerro-Gordo Bement girls volleyball team won 2nd place at the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament held October 2-5. They defeated Okaw Valley, Argenta-Oreana, and Heritage to advance to the championship game against Unity Christian on Thursday, October 5 and were defeated 15-25 and 23-25. Pictured are (front row) Haylei Simspon, Ivy Williams, Jaeli Doolen, and Mariah Corpus. (Back row) Assistant Coach Jennifer Moore, Reese Peters, Lexi Davis, Joie Auth, Jayda Scott, Ali Walker, Skye Tieman, Caroline Hill, Jadyn McCarty, and Head Coach Diann Durbin.