CGB Boys Cross Country Team Takes Third at the Cumberland Invitational

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The 1-2 punch of Will Fuson and Dylan Howell that carried the Cerro Gordo Bement boys to a Lincoln Prairie Conference championship last Saturday hit again on the same course and earned them a third place team finish at the annual Cumberland County Invitational on Saturday, October 7. Georgetown Notre Dame de LaSalette took the team title with 72 points with Unity in second with 93. The Broncos scored 101 to finish third. There were seventeen schools that scored in the meet.

For the Broncos, Will Fuson crossed the finish line in first in 15:52.85 with teammate Dylan Howell taking second in 16:16.75. The other three scorers for CGB were Brayden Strack, 25th, with a PR time of 17:58.03; Evan Fogerson, 36th, 18:25.55; and John Paul Brewer, 39th, 18:42.34. Tyce Alumbaugh, 65th, 19:56.48; Brenden Puckett, 69th, 20:02.92(PR); and Noah Flach, 122nd, 21:56.06 were the other runners for the Broncos.

Three girls ran for CGB so they didn’t score as a team but two of the girls earned PRs. Mariah Corpus, 24th, 23:25.74 and Cassie Block, 41st, 25:56.24. Gabby Block finished 36th with a time of 25:25.24.

Cerro Gordo Bement was to have a home meet on October 10 before entering the post season at the IHSA Regional on October 21. Sullivan will be the regional host and the meet will be held at Tabor Park in Sullivan. The girls’ race will start at 10:00 a.m. with the boys starting at

10:45 a.m. The top seven teams and the first five individuals not on a placing team will advance to the IHSA Sectional. That meet will be held at South Shores Park in Decatur on Saturday, October 28.