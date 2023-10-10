CGB Bronco Football Takes on Undefeated ALAH Knights

Broncos quarterback Eli Corpus (#10) got in for one play in the game as he handed it off Dylan Davis (#25).

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos played hosts to the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights on Friday, October 6. The undefeated Knights proved to be too much for the banged-up Broncos.

CGB did get a touchdown in the second quarter of the game. After their first three possessions ended with two punts and a turnover on downs the Broncos started their next series at their own 31. Senior quarterback Caleb Weaver picked up a gain of 8 on first down and then after losing a yard, took off on a 36 yard run that got the ball to the Knights 26 yard line. A face mask penalty by ALAH put the ball at the 13 where QB Weaver connected with senior wideout Jacob Flach for a touchdown to put the Broncos on the scoreboard. The extra point by Michael

Freese gave CGB their only score of the game with 16.6 seconds left in the half. The halftime score was 28-7 in favor of the visitors.

The home team was unable to generate a sustained offensive drive in the second half while the Knights scored on all their possessions except for their last which ended with the clock expiring with ALAH winning 49-7.

CGB is 1-6 on the season with two games left in the season. First up is an away game at Argenta-Oreana on Saturday, October 14 starting at 1:00 p.m. The last game is at home vs. the Arcola Purple Riders on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m.