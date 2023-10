CGB VOLLEYBALL

Senior Skye Tieman (#1) goes low for the dig as fellow senior Lexi Davis (#15) is close by ready to assist if needed in the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament championship game against Unity Christian last Thursday night in Argenta-Oreana. Tieman had 14 digs on the night.

Varsity Volleyball

Diann Durbin, Head Coach, Jennifer Moore, Assistant Coach

Record: Overall 21-4; LPC 6-1

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament October 2-5

October 5-

Championship game

CGB 15 23

Unity Christian 25 25

Ali Walker 7 kills and 1 ace; Haylei Simpson 10 assists and 2 blocks; Skye Tieman 14 digs; Caroline Hill 3 blocks and 2 kills; Jayda Scott 2 kills, 2 aces, and 1 block; and Joie Auth 1 kill and 1 ace

October 3-LPC Tournament Semi-Final game

CGB 25 25

Heritage 23 23

Alli Walker 13 kills, 14 digs, and 1 ace; Haylei Simpson 18 assists, 14 digs, 4 kills, and 1 ace; Skye Tieman 17 digs and 3 assists; Lexi Davis 4 digs; Caroline Hill 2 blocks and 1 kill; Jayda Scott 2 kills, 3 digs, and 1 ace; Joie Auth 4 kills and 2 digs; and Jadyn McCarty 2 kills, 1 dig, and 1 block

October 2-LPC Tournament

CGB 25 25

Argenta-Oreana 20 16

Alli Walker 13 kills, 7 digs, and 1 block; Haylei Simpson 18 assists, 2 kills, and 2 aces; Skye Tieman 11 digs; Lexi Davis 3 digs and 1 ace; Caroline Hill 2 blocks and 1 kill; Jayda Scott 3 kills and 1 ace; Joie Auth 3 kills and 1 ace

October 2-LPC Tournament

CGB 25 25

Okaw Valley 18 13

Alli Walker 3 kills and 6 digs; Haylei Simpson 15 assists, 6 digs, and 2 kills; Skye Tieman 4 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill, and 1 assist; Caroline Hill 2 kills, 1 ace, and 3 digs; Jadyn McCarty 2 kills and 1 dig; Joie Auth 6 kills, 2 aces, and 2 digs; and Reese Peters 1 kill

Next games: October 12 @ home vs. Villa Grove, October 14 @ St. Thomas Moore, October 17 @ home vs. Okaw Valley, and October 19 @ Blue Ridge