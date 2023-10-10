Elizabeth Ann Burton, 81, of Monticello, passed away at 2:06 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2023, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.

Elizabeth Ann was born April 24, 1942, in Nancy, KY., the daughter of Edward and Ruby T. (Dalton) Hardwick. She married Robert W. Burton on March 1, 1964, in Bement, IL.

Elizabeth Ann is survived by her husband, Robert Burton of Monticello; daughter, Cheri (Greg) Knight of Davenport, FL; son, Robert Alan Burton of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Ashli (John) Bullard and Christopher Knight; great grandson, Colton Bullard; and sister, Betty Marie Harper of Bement. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Margaret Kay.

Elizabeth Ann was a Medical Transcriptionist at Shelby Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Monticello. Elizabeth Ann enjoyed decorating, flowers, coloring by numbers, going out to eat, singing in the choir, and she never missed attending church.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Calvary Baptist Church of Monticello. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in the Bement Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church of Monticello.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com