Knights Defeat CGB Broncos 49-7 – Now 7-0

Knights senior running back runs by the camera on his way to his first of three touchdowns in the game with the Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos on Friday, October 6. Landon had 9 carries for 133 yards and the three tds.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights football team traveled to Cerro Gordo to take on the Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos on Friday, October 6 and came away with their seventh straight win to remain undefeated on the season.

The offense was clicking throughout the game, having eight possessions, and scoring on seven of them. The only series that didn’t end with a score was the last one of the game that ended with the clock running out.

In the first half, seniors Jayce Parsons and Landon Waldrop traded scoring runs with each having two touchdowns. Parsons scored first on a 15 yard run with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter. Kaden Herschberger, who was perfect on his extra point kicks in the game put the ball through the uprights to put ALAH on the scoreboard with a 7-0 lead.

With a short kickoff, the Knights’ Cruz Hale sprinted down the field and recovered the ball to give the offense another shot at scoring. This time Waldrop scored on an 8 yard run on a series that saw Connor Nettles pick up 16 yards on a pass reception and Waldrop getting a nice 14 yard gain. After the EP kick the visitors led 14-0 at the 4:26 mark of the first.

It was Parsons turn to score next and he did that on a 4 yard run that again came after a mix of pass, a Nettles catch for 11, and runs by Waldrop, 21; Parsons, 17 and Maddix Stirrett, 9. Herschberger was good again on the conversion kick and the lead was up to 21-0 with 9:58 left in the half.

After a Bronco punt, the ALAH offense started at their own 16 and moved the ball to the CGB 38 where Waldrop would take it in from there for his second touchdown of the half. After the kick, the red, black, and gold were up 28-0 with 3:59 to go till halftime.

CGB did manage to get on the scoreboard on a 13 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Weaver to Jacob Flach. Michael Freese kicked the extra point and the score was 28-7 in favor of the Knights at halftime.

The Knights received the second half kickoff but on the first play the Broncos intercepted a pass but couldn’t capitalize on that as a QB sack by Jacob Tighe forced them to punt.

Senior running back Wardrop picked up his third TD of the game on a 14 yard run. The kick was good again extending the lead to 35-7 with 8:17 remaining in the third.

After another CGB punt the Knights went on a long drive picking up five first downs with the reserves in the game running the ball. Sophomore running back Payton Warrior would get the last ALAH score of the game on a 15 yard run. The extra point was good even after a 5 yard penalty moved the ball back and with 9:53 left in the game there would be a running clock with the 49-7 lead.

CGB turned the ball over on downs and the ALAH offense saw their last possession end by quarterback Cruz Hale taking a knee as time expired.

The Knights travel to neighboring Arcola for their penultimate game of the regular season next Friday, October 13. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Coach Ryan Jefferson had these comments on the Knight Pride facebook page, “After last night’s victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement, we are 7-0 for the first time since 2004. We got hit with the injury bug early on in the year, but we are making our way back to full strength, just in time to take on the Purple Riders next week in Arcola.

The Athletic Directors from Arcola & ALAH have decided this rivalry needed a little something extra, so we will be playing for the Red & Purple Horseshoe. Hope to see a good crowd when we play the Team from the East!”

OFFENSIVE STATS

Rushing – Landon Waldrop, 9 for 133 & 3 TDs; Jayce Parsons, 10 for 122 & 2 TDs; Easton Frederick, 3 for 49 & 1 TD; Maddix Stirrett, 7 for 34; Trey Strode, 3 for 29; Payton Warrior, 2 for 19 & 1 TD; Alex Rexroad, 3 for 14; Brennon Hutson, 1 for 5

Passing – Jayce Parsons, 4 of 8 for 76, 1 INT

Receiving – Connor Nettles, 3 for 26; Landon Waldrop, 1 for 50

DEFENSIVE STATS

Tackles – Maddix Stirrett, 10; Mit Appleby, 7; Jacob Tighe, 7; Brayden Leech, 6; Easton Frederick, 6; Jeffrey Arwine, 6; Payton Warrior, 5; Trey Strode, 4; Landon Waldrop, 3; Nathan Tighe, 3; Kaden Herschberger, 2; Cruz Hale, 2; Connor Nettles, 1; Adam Morgan, 1; John Shain, 1; Kamden Morfey, 1; Chris Kuhns, 1; Marcus Otto, 1

Tackles for Loss – Mit Appleby, 1; Maddix Stirrett, 1; Jeffrey Arwine, 1

Sacks – Jacob Tighe, 1

Pass Break-Ups – Connor Nettles, 1; Landon Waldrop, 1; Tristan Keagle, 1; Marcus Otto, 1; Kaden Herschberger, 1

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS

Kick-Offs – Garrett Casteel, 3 for 130; Kaden Herschberger, 3 for 50 & 2 onside kicks recovered

PATs – Kaden Herschberger, 7 for 7 (100%, and I’ll have to check, but this might be the first time in my tenure a kicker has gone 7 for 7 in a game)

Kick-Off Returns – Easton Frederick, 1 for 17; Maddix Stirrett, 1 for 7

Onside Kick Recoveries – Cruz Hale, 2