Monday car collision on Route 36 leaves one dead, two injured

By Dominik Stallings

A 59-year-old male from DeKalb died Monday afternoon after a multiple-vehicle collision on Route 36 at 1250 East, in front of the Douglas County Public Health Department.

Two others were injured in the crash.

According to Illinois State Police, Robert Kelly, a 46-year-old male from Villa Grove was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Melissa Smith, a 44-year-old female from Hindsboro was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver from DeKalb crossed the center line of the road, swiping Kelly’s vehicle. The driver continued and struck Smith’s vehicle head-on.

The driver was pronounced dead on-scene, according to Illinois State Police.

Route 36, in front of the Douglas County Public Health Department, was closed during the accident and re-opened at approximately 8:30 p.m. according to Illinois State Police.