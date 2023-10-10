September Meeting for Cerro Gordo CUSD

By JANE HENRICKS

Staff Writer

The Students of the Month were the first item of business for the Cerro Gordo school board meeting held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in the auditorium.

The criteria for Student of the Month has changed this year adding a service component to the good student status. 6th graders Star Morr and Jacob Hawk were honored while Jace Wamser and Grace Earles represented the 8th grade class. Brody York stood as the only 7th grader honored.

After executive session, the board accepted the resignations of volleyball coach Elizabeth Owens and head baseball coach John Strack. Since high school head volleyball coach Diann Durbin would assume more coaching duties, the board approved additional compensation for Mrs. Durbin.

The board also approved the paternity leave for Andrew Buhr and the maternity leave for Adriana Jarvis.

The board hired Kraig Rogers as volunteer coach for girls basketball.

The consent agenda including August bills in the amount of $371,921.99 was approved.

Jodi Neaveill began the administrative reports announcing a great start to the school year.

Amanda Roberts is leading the RTI reading program; Karen Wildman and Mary Webb team up for the math RTI side.

Another impactful program, Reading Recovery, is led by Amanda Roberts and Yvette Casner.

More information on fundraiser totals will be forthcoming.

During the Jr./Sr. High report, Brandon Willard gave a positive insight to the jr. high testing results. More details will be given when the state sends its full report.

The football and volleyball players participated in some elementary lessons last week. The football team also donated their time to help the local food bank.

Megan Mead’s FFA returned Wednesday with a first-place trophy in horse judging.

The Macon County Rotary named Diann Durbin their teacher of the month.

The RTI program is now conducted by all staff members in groups at the end of the day.

The school and community have coordinated a Stand Out Student award project. Rewards are given every 3 weeks to students who are involved in an activity, have no PE infractions, no detentions, no tardies, no D’s or F’s, no behavior issues, and no absences.

Senior Haylei Simpson along with the journalism class will be the correspondent for the News Gazette.

Bement and Cerro Gordo have allowed all students from both schools to attend each other’s dances.

Superintendent Emily Weidner reported that the sports co-op meeting was primarily to introduce all new people and to discuss competitive schedules for all teams.

She also introduced a texting service that the administrators may use for easy all-call communication with the school community. More information will come later.

The board then approved the FY24 school district budget and the services of Jared Eastlack and Bailey Law Firm for the administration of the Marshall Estate. Updates will be given as the process continues.

Superintendent Weidner also stated that the School Maintenance Project Grant through ISBE and the E-learning (remote learning) plan will be developed in the near future to be approved by the board.

Since one school out of 4 dropped the shared resource officer, the board approved the additional hours for Officer Bross to spend in the district.

The FOIA request regarding the number of certified librarians came up with no names.

The meeting was adjourned.