Arcola — Barron, Henson-Stice help Arcola run past Sangamon Valley, 35-12

By Mike Monahan

Running backs Odden Barron and Jayden Henson-Stice had great games for Arcola last Friday in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game in the Purple Riders 91st Homecoming game. Barron had 15 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown, while Jayden Henson-Stice finished with 23 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

JAYDEN HENSON STICE (1) carries the ball for Arcola. Behind him are Tyson Lewis (9), Jackson “Tank” Griffith (66) and Orlando Marcos (60). Photo by Nancy Rairden.

