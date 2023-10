By Mike Monahan

Remi Roberts-McGeehon and quarterback Brody Drake hooked up for two touchdowns in the Oct. 1 junior varsity football game for Arcola, but it was not enough in a 21-12 loss.

The Purple Riders, 0-6, played host to Sangamon Valley Oct. 8 and host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Monday at 6 p.m. at Thomas-Bradford Field.

