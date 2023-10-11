Arthur Village Board – Ameren announces rate adjustments

Arthur’s Village President Rod Randall announced Ameren’s new rate adjustment that will extend from October 2023 through May 2024 at the Oct. 2 meeting of the Arthur Village Board.

Ameren’s base rate for usage of up to 800 kilowatt hours will be 8.104 cents per kilowatt hour and 7.904 cents for each additional kilowatt hour. The comparable rate for Arthur’s Municipal Electric Aggregation program is 8.66 cents per kilowatt hour. Homefield Energy of Collinsville had the low bid to supply the electric aggregation program through June 2024. That means Ameren’s rate will be approximately $4.61 less per month.

