Cabot Corporation’s Tuscola location provided a donation of body armor to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Mali. The body armor is a bullet and stab protective vest purchased through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc; https://www.vik9s.org/. The vest is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Cabot Corp.”

