Dr. William Hemmer, D.C., is the featured speaker for the next Dine with a Doc 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Tuscola First Christian Church, 100 Church St., Tuscola. Dine with a Doc is held on the fourth Thursday of each month. Senior Education Ministries, Terre Haute, Ind., sponsors the event.