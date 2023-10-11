In the night sky — Annual Eclipse occurs this Saturday

By David Leake

The big event for the week and, for that matter, this season is the annular eclipse of the Sun that occurs on Saturday around midday. The Moon, being just a bit farther away, won’t completely cover the Sun and, during totality, it will appear like a ring, hence the name “annular.” The path of the Moon’s shadow won’t cross central Illinois, though. In fact, you have to be in America’s southwest to see the main event.

In Champaign County, we’ll see about 58% of the Sun covered by the Moon at 11:58 a.m. Saturday. The entire event runs from 10:35 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. You won’t notice it getting any darker and the Sun will still be brilliant – so don’t look at it! But if you have eclipse glasses or if you project an image of the Sun using binocular or a telescope, you can watch the event.

Sunglasses won’t offer enough eye protection! If you happen to be in Champaign, the CU Astronomical Society will staff a tent at the farmer’s market at Lincoln Square Mall. Stop by and watch the eclipse with us!

Saturday night, if the skies are clear, the club will take telescopes to the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, east of Rantoul, for some skywatching from Illinois’ first and only Dark Sky Park!