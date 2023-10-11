Introducing Tuscola’s new teachers

By Dominik Stallings
Tuscola schools welcomed 19 new hires for the start of the new 2023/2024 school year. Each teacher and staff member brings their own strengths to the school district and helps Tuscola students achieve their educational goals.
NEW TUSCOLA HIGH SCHOOL staff members, left to right: Kayla Shelmadine, Michael Resendiz, Nicholas Ross and Bill Lyons.
NEW EAST PRAIRIE Middle School teachers, left to right: Kathy Frye and Erica Mentock.
NEW TUSCOLA NORTH WARD Elementary School staff, left to right: Amber Knight, Emily Chumley, April Jackson, Natasha Smith, Michelle Black, Logan Donnals, Ashleigh Sterkel, Madison Martin, Karsyn Breitenfeldt (Paraprofessional). Not pictured is Christina Karnes.