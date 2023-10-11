Real Faith For Life — From Pastors of the Arthur Ministerial Association

By Ken Bunker

“Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few.’” ~ Matthew 9:37

I was led to this piece of scripture with the fieldwork happening all around us. However, I am two generations removed from true dependence on the family garden for food. Just close enough to remember picking an armful of vegetables and fruit from my grandmother’s garden, yet far enough away that my own garden has consisted of nothing more than a single tomato plant growing from a bag of garden soil in the backyard every once and a while.

Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the County Chronicle.