Ronald Graber

Ronald Dee Graber, 63, of Diana Texas, passed away at 8:35 P.M. on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital in Salinas, California.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m and Memorial Services will be held at 11A.m. on Friday October 13,2023 at Newlife Church, 1502 Cooks Mill Road in Sullivan Illinois. Pastor Dave Dolan will officiate.

Ron was born on April 3, 1960 in Three Rivers, MI. He was the son of Benjamin K. and Polly Anna (Bontrager) Graber.

He is survived by his two children, Kyle E. Graber and wife Miracle of San Antonio, Tx and Kimberly S. Dyer and husband Matthew of Sullivan, IL, Grandchildren, Caleigh, Caysen, Ephraim, Chloe, Brantley, Josiah, Ensley, Ivy; fiancée Michelle James of Diana, Tx, four brothers, twin Don Strohecker and his wife Nancy of Arthur, IL, John Graber and his wife Dee of Windsor, IL, Tim Hochstetler and wife Shannon of Mooresville, IN, Allen Graber and his wife Sandy of Mooresville, IN, one sister, Carolyn Dunn of Windsor, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Graber.

He loved riding motorcycles, watching NCIS, and John Wayne movies, as well as Elvis movies. He loved country music and doing jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, he loved traveling the country in his semi.

Memorials may be made to Newlife Church.