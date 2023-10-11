Tuscola City Council – Nelson stepping down, Gordon returns part-time

The Tuscola City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 10 due to the Columbus Day holiday. Included on the agenda is the resignation of Anna Nelson as marketing coordinator effective Oct. 25.

In other personnel news, Angie Gordon, who retired from the city, is coming back part-time. City Administrator Drew Hoel said she will work occasionally to cover absences. The Council is expected to vote on her employment at a rate of $23.01 per hour.

The following is taken from Hoel’s written report to the Council.

Wohltman Construction has submitted two pay requests — $14,261.40 for the street shed and $227,338.20 for the fire station. The underground rough-in for the fire station is nearly complete and the floor is expected to be poured next week. Framing of exterior walls is scheduled to begin this month.

