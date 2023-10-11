Tuscola’s Jim Voyles recounts veteran ‘Honor Flight’ to D.C.

By Dominik Stallings

Vietnam veteran, and retired school superintendent, Jim Voyles traveled with 93 other veterans to Washington, D.C., during the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight on Sept. 19.

The veterans were given a tour of the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Va., the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.