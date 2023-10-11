Tuscola’s Jim Voyles recounts veteran ‘Honor Flight’ to D.C.

JIM VOYLES with a case of medals from his service in Vietnam.
By Dominik Stallings
Vietnam veteran, and retired school superintendent, Jim Voyles traveled with 93 other veterans to Washington, D.C., during the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight on Sept. 19.
Jim Voyles walks alongside the Vietnam memorial, a wall with the names of over 58,000 servicemembers. Photo by Darcey Voyles.
The veterans were given a tour of the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Va., the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.
Jim Voyles presents the big stack of letters and notes overflowing out of his bag. His daughter, Darcey Voyles gathered together the letters to surprise him at the end of the Honor Flight. Photo by Darcey Voyles.
Jim Voyles points to a Bell AH-1F Cobra. As an artillery forward observer, Voyles would call the helicopters in for artillery support. Photo by Darcey Voyles.
Jim Voyles points to the grave of Audie Murphy, a television actor and one of the most decorated soldiers from World War II. Photo by Darcey Voyles.