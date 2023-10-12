Paul Donley

Paul E. Donley Jr. died January 6, 2023 at home in Texas.

Paul was born to Paul E. Donley and Leone F. Hudson Donley

March 27, 1944 at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, Ill.

Paul is survived by his wife Sandy in Texas.; sisters Kay Donley and Jackie Hornlein of Tuscola; daughter, Lori Matthews (Allen); Son, Paul (Guy) Donley (Cheryl); 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren all of Texas; niece, Teresa Turner, and grandnieces, Haley and Rachel Turner of Rantoul.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul E. Donley (killed during WW2)

and mother Leone Graham, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

He married Donna Hausmann in 1963 and they were the parents of Lori and Paul. He married Sandy Daughtry in 1992 in Virginia.

Paul graduated Tuscola High in 1962. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1963, where he was a MP. After 4 years in the service he worked as sheet metal worker until retirement.

Paul enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, playing his Game Boy, and spending time with family and friends.

There will be a informal grave site memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on October 21, 2023 at Tuscola Township Cemetery. Rev. Ralph Deal of Tuscola United Church of Christ will be officiating. No flowers, please, just come by say goodbye to Paul.

Many thanks to his wife for bringing him back home.