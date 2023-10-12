DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGHWAY 11 (200N – SPRINGFIELD ROAD) WILL BE CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC ON OCTOBER 16, 2023, IN ONE (1) MILE INCREMENTS FROM THE MOULTRIE DOUGLAS COUNTY LINE/ 000 E to COUNTY ROAD 425 E.

Local traffic to homes and businesses will have access at all times and should use caution and follow all traffic control devices within the closure area(s).

The road closure is necessary to perform sub-grade repairs and construct concrete pavement patches on CH-11 (Springfield Road) from the Moultrie/Douglas County line to a point approximately 425 E CR 200N (4.25 miles east).

The Road Closure will be modified as construction progresses.

Douglas County has contracted with Beniach Construction Company Inc. (Tuscola, IL) for the proposed construction activities, the awarded contract is for $337,195.55.

Additional notifications will be made to the residents and traveling public as construction progresses.

Questions may be directed to the County Engineer @ (217)253-2113.

James E. Crane, PE

Douglas County Engineer.