

Warner Robins, GA – Cheryl Lynn Chancellor, a dedicated educator and a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Georgia. She was born on June 13, 1958, and was the cherished daughter of the late John Lee and Joe Ellen Chancellor.

For an impressive 43 years, Cheryl served as a teacher at various schools within the Champaign County Board of Education in Illinois. Her impact on the students she taught over the years was immeasurable, leaving a lasting legacy of knowledge, inspiration, and mentorship in her wake. Cheryl’s love for her students was boundless.

Beyond her professional life, Cheryl was a God-fearing woman. She found immense joy in spending quality time with her family, especially with her beloved grandchildren. Cheryl attended all of her grandchildren’s events and celebrations, ensuring her presence and support were constants in their lives.

Cheryl Lynn Chancellor will be greatly missed by her family, friends, students, and all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughters, Monica Chancellor, and Erica Smith (Jarvis), all of Warner Robin, Georgia; grandchildren, Zion Wiley, Isabella Leshoure, Keith Kane Lee Roberson, Jaleel Smith, Jaylen Smith, Cadence Smith; and siblings, Vickie Clark of Arthur, Illinois; and Valerie Coleman of Bruce, Illinois.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Cheryl will be laid to rest privately.

For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.

Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.