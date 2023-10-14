Van Wert OH; Savoy IL: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Edison Hall, who left us on October 8, 2023 at 86 years old. He was born on November 19, 1936 in Van Wert, Ohio to Edison F Hall and Pauline Gessler Hall. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ricky Rae Ratliff Hall.

David touched the lives of so many with his warmth, kindness, and wit. His unwavering love for his family and friends. He was known for his devotion to the arts, especially classical music and the opera. He was an accomplished poet which brought joy and inspiration to those around him.

David is survived by his loving brother Richard Hall, and his granddaughter Ashley Nelson as well as a host of extended family and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

David was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. Memorial services are being planned and will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, an organization close to David’s heart.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to all those who have offered their condolences and support during this difficult time. Your kindness and sympathy have been a source of comfort.

David will forever remain in our hearts, and his memory will continue to inspire us all. We find solace in knowing that he is now at peace, watching over us from above.