Jeffery Crawford

Jeffery Paul Crawford, 57, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023 in Porter, TX.

Jeffery was born to Everett E. and Marsha K. (Spitler) Crawford on October 16, 1966.

He is survived by one son, Kevin Patton of Tuscola; a special friend, Carolyn Welch of Texas; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Marsha Crawford; and grandparents, Edward and Virginia Crawford who raised Jeffery.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove with Pastor Jerry Conner officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Villa Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.