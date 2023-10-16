Jerry Martin Lane, 76, of Sullivan passed away 9:23 a.m. Monday, October 16, 2023, at his home in Sullivan.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Sullivan High School Gym. The family requests casual and school spirit attire. Private burial will be held at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68 Memorials may be made to the ALAH Schools Sports Booster Club or to the Sullivan Schools Sport Booster Club. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Jerry was born October 5, 1947, in Decatur; the son of Gerald Leon and Evelyn Jean (Burns) Lane. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Jocelyn on May 19, 2001, in Mattoon; she survives. Jerry was a member of the First Christian Church of Sullivan. He was an educator and coach for close to 50 years. Coaching was Jerry’s life passion and was inducted into the Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame for football, baseball and girls’ softball and was also the 2022 IHSA Coach of the Year. Jerry was also a Hall of Fame Fastpitch player for the Sullivan Chiefs. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Evelyn Lane of Sullivan; wife, Jocelyn Lane of Sullivan; children, Christopher (Wendy) Lane of Mattoon, Jason Lane of Mattoon, Jessica Smith of Freeburg, Abbey (Ryan) Johnson of Carmi and Stephanie (Nathan) Martin of Crossville; step-son, Jason Evans of South Carolina; brothers, Greg (Jennette) Lane of Lakeland, FL, Doug (Theresa) Lane of Sullivan, Jeff (Karen) Lane of Sullivan and Scott (Selena) Lane of Sullivan. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Leon Lane, nephew, Blake E. Lane and best friend, Gary Kirkwood