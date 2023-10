Sandor P. Toth, 79, of Tuscola, IL, passed away Friday Afternoon, October 13, 2023 at the Newman Rehab and Health Care Center, Newman, IL

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2023 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., CST at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Vincennes, IN

Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.