Halloween Comes to Bement Beginning October 27

Members of the Community Council at the 2021 Fall Fest.

By JODY SHONKWILER

Staff Writer

Parents will have the opportunity to get their money’s worth out of those Halloween costumes this year in Bement.

Friday, October 27 kicks off an entire weekend of Halloween fun starting with the Bement Lion’s Club’s annual Monster Mash. The fun happens from 6PM-9PM at the Lion’s Club building located at 117 S Macon St. This event offers live music, dancing, and treats for the kids.

At 11AM on Saturday, October 28 the Bement Library will host a Halloween Trick or Treat party with spooky stories, costumes, and trick or treating.

Saturday evening from 5PM-8PM, the Piatt County ROSC along with Crossroads Church of Bement will have their Spooktacular Family Fun Night at 111 E Bodman St. This free event features a craft, pumpkin carving, hot cocoa, chili, and spooky games.

The Halloween weekend concludes with the Fall Fright Fest on Sunday, October 29th from 12PM-4PM at the Bement Forest Preserve Park. It promises to be full of fun and fright.

Several activities have been added this year. The village’s goal is to make this event bigger and better each year and it would not be possible without the support of the entire community.

Some of the highlights include the Battle of the Businesses Kickball Tournament, sponsored by the Bement Lion’s Club. The tournament is double elimination and teams are comprised of local businesses. Registration begins at 11:00 AM and play starts promptly at noon. Visions and Vibrations will be on hand to provide music throughout the tournament.

Come hungry because Bridget Rund, owner of the Lucky Monkey, will be serving chili, broccoli cheese soup, walking tacos, and her famous cinnamon rolls.

The Bement Community Council will be making and selling cotton candy. Baked goods, donated by the community, will be on sale. Proceeds will go toward the Christmas Tree Lighting on November 26, as well as Breakfast with Santa and Christmas in Bement to be held on December 9.

As always, there will be a campfire with free hot dogs and s’mores to roast.

A new addition to the event this year is a scavenger hunt, co-sponsored by the Bement Public Library. Donna Techau, head librarian, has been getting her creative juices flowing, coming up with fun but challenging clues for the hunt. All items on the checklist can be found at the park. This activity is geared toward the preteen/teen group and participants will need a cell phone with internet access. Prizes will be given for first, second, and third place. The first-place winner will receive a Kindle Paper White e-reader purchased by the library. The scavenger hunt will conclude at 3:00 and the winners will be announced by 4PM. The rules and more information for the scavenger hunt will be shared on the library’s Facebook page and the Bement Village Community page.

Katy McCullough, the library’s Children’s Programming Coordinator, will be sharing spooky stories at 12:30 and 2:00. Anyone in the library district can sign up for a library card that day, as well.

Bement’s former art teacher, BJ Schaefer, is sharing her talents with face painting.

Free hayrack rides will be offered thanks to the generosity of Melissa and Danny Morris.

Bement’s own Melanie Cox, owner of Canvas and Corks, is sponsoring a craft for the kids.

Kim Dye, from the Birth to Five Program, will be in the pavilion providing information to parents of young parents. She will be available to share resources and information on avenues to improve our local early childhood system.

The sixth-grade parents and students will be hosting several games and activities for kids. There will be a couple of spooky photo booths throughout the park. A special thanks to Dennis and Michelle Shonkwiler for the use of their panel truck.

Kids and group participants are encouraged to wear a fun (or spooky) costume to the event.

The Fall Fright Fest will conclude an entire weekend of Halloween Fun. And if the kids aren’t wound up enough, there’s always trick or treating on Halloween night from 5PM-7PM.

Thank you to all the community members and businesses who donated, loaned items, or helped make this a fantastic event this year.