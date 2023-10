In the JV football game at Tuscola #9 Cruz Hale and Adam Morgan take down a Tuscola running back. Knights #21 Tristan Keagle, #4 Jayden Parsons and #17 Kaden Herschberger come up to help on the tackle. The Knights played a great game coming to within 2 after trailing 35-14 at one time, but unfortunately dropped the contest to the Warriors 49-40.