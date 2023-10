ALAH VOLLEYBALL

ALAH sophomore Savannah Butcher waits for the ball to come down to spike it over the nest in the home varsity match against the Heritage Hawks on October 12. #11 Brynlee Moore and #28 Alayna Plank are also in the picture. Savannah had 4 kills and 1 block assist in the game which the varsity Knights won in two, 25-14 and 25-20.

ALAH Varsity Volleyball

October 7 @ PBL Classic

First game: ALAH defeated PBL 25-23, 25-18

ACES: Savannah Butcher, 1; Alayna Plank, 1; KILLS: Summer Melton, 9; Savannah Butcher, 5; Hannah Carter, 4; Alayna Plank, 2; Addison Yeakel, 2; Halle Wardrip, 2; Maggie Benedict, 1; BLOCK KILL: Summer Melton, 2 assists; Addison Yeakel 2 assists; DIGS: Savannah Butcher, 8; Alayna Plank, 6; Karaline Vanausdoll, 6; Sara Herschberger, 5; Mackenzie Condill, 5; Summer Melton, 2; Brynlee Moore, 1; Halle Wardrip, 1; ASSISTS: Alayna Plank, 18; Karaline Vanausdoll, 2;

Second game @ PBL Classic: Milford defeated ALAH 25-23, 22-25, 15-6

ACES: Mackenzie Condill, 2; Karaline Vanausdoll, 1, Savannah Butcher, 1; KILLS: Summer Melton, 13; Savannah Butcher, 2; Maggie Benedict, 2; Alayna Plank, 1; Mackenzie Condill, 1; Halle Wardrip, 1; BLOCK KILL: Maggie Benedict, 1 assist; Savannah Butcher, 1 assist; DIGS: Karaline Vanausdoll, 15; Mackenzie Condill, 9; Alayna Plank, 7; Summer Melton, 5; Sara Herschberger, 5; Savannah Butcher, 1; ASSISTS: Alayna Plank, 15; Karaline Vanausdoll, 1;

Third game @ PBL Classic: Lexington defeated ALAH 18-25, 25-18, 15-12

ACES: Alayna Plank, 2; Mackenzie Condill, 2; Sara Herschberger, 1; KILLS: Summer Melton, 13; Addison Yeakel, 6; Savannah Butcher, 3; Alayna Plank, 3; Hannah Carter, 2; Brynlee Moore, 2; BLOCK KILL: Addison Yeakel, 1 solo; Savannah Butcher, 1 assist; Maggie Benedict, 1 assist; DIGS: Karaline Vanausdoll, 16; Summer Melton, 13; Brynlee Moore, 10; Alayna Plank, 7; Sara Hershberger, 3; Mackenzie Condill, 2; Addison Yeakel, 1; Maggie Benedict, 1; ASSISTS: Alayna Plank, 27; Karaline Vanausdoll, 1

*Knights’ sophomore Summer Melton was named to the All-Tournament Team at the PBL Classic

ALAH Jr. Varsity Volleyball

October 10 at Blue Ridge

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated Blue Ridge 25-20, 25-14

ALAH Varsity Volleyball

October 10 @ Blue Ridge

ALAH Varsity defeated Blue Ridge 25-8, 25-23

ALAH Jr. Varsity Volleyball at home vs. Heritage

ALAH defeated Heritage 25-22, 25-16

ALAH Varsity Volleyball at home vs. Heritage

ALAH defeated Heritage 25-14, 25-20

STATS: Karaline Vanausdoll 12 digs, 3 assists and 1 kill; Savannah Butcher 4 kills and 1 block assist; Hannah Carter 2 kills; Summer Melton 8 kills, 8 digs and 1 ace; Alayna Plank 23 assists, 4 digs and 2 kills; Sara Herschberger 4 digs and 1 ace; Addison Yeakel 4 kills; Mackenzie Condill 1 ace and 1 dig; Maggie Benedict 2 kills and 1 dig; Brynlee Moore 6 kills, 5 digs and 1 block assist

ALAH volleyball wraps up the regular season with two games, October 17 vs. Unity Christian at home and at Arcola on October 19. The Knights will enter IHSA post season play on Monday, October 23 at Westville with a match against the Oakwood Comets. Game time is 6 p.m.