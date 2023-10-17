“Block Race” Winners at the American Thresherman Association Show in Pickneyville

Holding the winning plaque for the “Block Race” are left to right, Stan Harris, Eugene Simpson and Rick Fiala. Photographer was Pam Simpson

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Approximately seven years ago, Roger and Stan Harris of Atwood decided to take their 1922 Keck Gonnerman steam engine to the American Thresherman’s Assoc. show in Pickneyville. The steam engine was made in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and father and son, Roger and Stan, enjoy working with the steam engine. Also getting into the action are Pam and Eugene Simpson and Rick Fiala, all of Atwood.

This past August, the “team” traveled to Pickneyville and participated in the “Block Race.” According to Stan, this is a timed event where you must line up the front wheels of the steam engine to either the left or right of the starting block. This is a round post approximately 10-12 inches in diameter. You must do a three-point turnaround and back into the block with your rear hitch and touch it without knocking it over. The time starts when your wheels start to move and ends when you touch the block with your rear hitch. You have to realize you are driving a 1922 steam engine and this is not an easy task. Stan was doing the steering and Eugene was doing the operating.

I saw a video of the guys doing the Block Race and I can tell you the operators have to be right on target. The team won the Block Race and were awarded an engraved plaque for their performance.

The American Thresherman Association (ATA) was organized in March of 1959. Seventeen people attended the first organizational meeting on October 15, 1959 at Brownstone, IL which led to the creation of the ATA. At the annual meeting in 1962, Amos Rixman commented that the association “organized three years ago this month for the purpose of furnishing some enjoyment to its members and to be the beginning of something very worthwhile.”

If you talk to Stan, Pam, Eugene or Rick, you hear it in their talking about the Block Race, you hear it in their voice what a fun time it turned out to be. Winning the race made it all worthwhile.