CGB Jr. High Girls Cross Country Team Compete at the IESA State Cross Country Meet

The CGB JH Girls XC team was honored with an assembly on Thursday, October 12, 2023 for taking 3rd and qualifying for the State Meet being held in Normal on Saturday at Maxwell Park. We want to wish the team and coaches the very best. GO BULLDOGS! Team members are: Miranda Miller, Marley Bone, Cecelia Cain, Autumn Gant, Madisen Callaway, Sarah Hill, Megan McCullough, Ryan Humphrey, Lauren Hill, Darby Walther, Peyton Alblinger. Coaches James Callaway & Bart Hill

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo Bement jr. high girls cross country team ran in the IESA State Cross Country meet held at Maxwell Park in Normal, Illinois on Saturday, October 14. The girls team finished in 21st place in the meet.

Individual results for the girls were: Madisen Callaway, 111, 13:50.8; Marley Bone, 160, 14:39.7; Miranda Miller, 185, 15:11.2; Lauren Hill, 187, 15:13.0 and Cecilia Cain, 226, 17:56.4.

Madisen and Marley are eighth graders and will move on to high school next fall. Lauren, a seventh grader and Miranda and Cecilia both sixth graders will provide some experience for the jr. high team next year.

Congratulations girls on all your hard work this season! Good luck in the future!