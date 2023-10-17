Knights Win 1st Rivalry Trophy with Victory Over Riders

Holding the Golden Horseshoe Trophy are on the left, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Head Football Coach Ryan Jefferson and on the right, Arcola Head Football Coach Steve Snider. The trophy was the idea of the athletic directors of the two schools to honor the rivalry of the Route 133 neighboring schools. Knights players on the left are #52 Nathan Tighe, #23 Landon Waldrop and #1 Jayce Parsons. Riders players on the right are #1 Jayden Henson-Stice, #7 Oden Barron and #9 Tyson Lewis. The Knights claimed the first possession of the trophy with their 32-10 victory.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights football team brought home the first ever Golden Horseshoe Trophy with their 32-10 win over the Arcola Purple Riders. The athletic directors of both schools came up with the idea for a trophy for the Route 133 neighboring rivals. Brad McGill, teacher and coach at ALAH constructed the trophy that featured the logos for both teams on an upturned horseshoe with a trophy football player in the center.

Special team play for the Knights was the difference in the game with the Riders with Landon Waldrop returning an Arcola kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and he also took an errant punt snap 54 yards for another score.

The Knights got on the board first with a defensive touchdown when linebacker Maddix Stirrett picked up an Arcola fumble and took it in for a touchdown. Quarterback Jayce Parsons connected with Mitiku Appleby on a pass for the two-point conversion and ALAH led 8-0 with 1:53 remaining in the first quarter.

Arcola scored on their fourth series of the first half on a 10 yard run by senior running back Tyson Lewis and with the extra point kick by Gael Elizando the home team was within in one at 8-7 with 3:52 left in the first half.

On the Riders’ first possession of the second half, Elizando kicked a 27 yard field goal to give Arcola the lead at 10-8 with 6:18 remaining in the third.

That lead was short lived as ALAH’s senior return man Landon Waldrop returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to put the Knights on top for good at 16-10 just 13 seconds after the Riders had taken the lead. Landon added another touchdown in the fourth quarter as he took off with an high punt snap and went 54 yards to the end zone to give the Knights a 24-10 lead.

On their next series, Arcola turned the ball over on downs at their own 25 and the Knights offense would manage to score on a 16 yard pass to sophomore running back Easton Frederick from senior QB Jayce Parsons. Parsons would pick up his third two-point conversion run to make the final score 32-10.

The Knights are now 8-0 on the season and will face the undefeated Sullivan Okaw Valley Redskins for the Lincoln Prairie Conference title in the final regular season game. The game will be at Wilson Field on Friday, October 20 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Come out early and help honor the Seniors from band, golf, cheer, and football and cheer the Knights to victory.

Coach Ryan Jefferson posted this on the Knight Pride facebook page after the game, “That’s two in a row over the Purple Riders! We are now 8-0 on the season for the first time since…you guessed it, 2004! Next Friday is a BIG game, as we will take on 8-0 Sullivan-Okaw Valley for the Lincoln Prairie Conference Title! Two 8-0 teams, two teams going for their first conference championship in many years….it’s everything you want! Senior Night as well, so let’s pack Wilson Field and go get that championship!”

Here are the stats from our Week 8 victory over Arcola!

OFFENSIVE STATS

Rushing – Jayce Parsons, 15 for 95; Landon Waldrop, 10 for 60 & 1 TD; Payton Warrior, 1 for 12; Maddix Stirrett, 3 for 9; Easton Frederick, 2 for -3

Passing – Jayce Parsons, 1 of 4 for 16 & 1 TD

Receiving – Easton Frederick, 1 for 16 & 1 TD

DEFENSIVE STATS

Tackles – Maddix Stirrett, 23*; Easton Frederick, 13; Mit Appleby, 11; Cruz Hale, 10; Jeffrey Arwine, 10; Payton Warrior, 9; Brayden Leech, 7; Nathan Tighe, 7; Connor Nettles, 5; Kamden Morfey, 4; Brennon Hutson, 2; Marcus Otto, 2; Kaden Herschberger, 2; Landon Waldrop, 2; Colton Taylor, 1; Nick Hubster, 1; Jaydon Yoder, 1; Nate Hale, 1; Cash Hale, 1; August Burton, 1; Chris Kuhns, 1; Mackenley Bowles, 1

*Maddix Stirrett now holds the record for Season Tackles for ALAH (just for the ALAH program, since 2012). The previous record was 116 tackles, held by Logan West, class of 2015. The all-time school record is 151 and held by Toby Bolsen. Maddix is currently at 129….and counting! Congratulations Maddix Stirrett!

Tackles for Loss – Maddix Stirrett, 2; Easton Frederick, 1; Jeffrey Arwine, 1

Pass Break-Ups – Colton Taylor, 1

Forced Fumbles – Brayden Leech, 1

Fumble Recoveries – Kamden Morfey, 1; Maddix Stirrett, 1

Defensive TDs – Maddix Stirrett, 1 (fumble return)

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS

Kick-Offs – Brayan Martinez, 5 for 247 (2 touchbacks)

Punts – Landon Waldrop, 4 for 131

Kick-Off Returns – Landon Waldrop, 1 for 80 & 1 TD; Easton Frederick, 1 for 0; Brayden Leech, 1 for 0