MTZ football loses second game of season to Effingham

JC Anderson tries to drive through the defender in a 21-14 loss against Effingham at Effingham.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

Despite two rushing touchdowns and 129 passing yards from Makobi Adams and the Braves defense containing a third of the Flaming Hearts’ drives, the Braves fell to Effingham 28-14 last Friday.

The Hearts opened the scoring in the first quarter on their first drive when Weldon Runston rushed up the inside and broke open for a 34-yard rushing touchdown. Maicol Shelton nailed the extra point to give the Hearts a 7-0 lead.

The Braves’ offense came out and converted on a 4th down and six when Adams threw a slant pass to Jc Anderson that ended in an 11-yard gain that gave the Braves a first down. On the next play, Adams broke open on scramble and moved to the outside for a 31-yard rushing touchdown and Gabe Shumaker nailed the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.

The first half ended tied 7-7. The Braves received the ball to start the third quarter and after five plays were forced to punt. The Hearts took time off the clock with the run game and took the lead on a 3rd and 6 when Seftom rushed in an 11-yard touchdown and nailed the extra point to give the Hearts a 14-7 lead.

The Braves offense got back on the field and went three and out, but the Braves defense forced a fumble when Gaige Gillium came up the inside and Cameron Schroth nailed him with the tackle.

The Braves’ offense set up in Hearts’ territory at the 29-yard line. On third and eight, Adams threw a 25-yard pass that Jacob Harvey rose up for and caught to get the Braves to the one-yard line to end the third quarter.

Adams then ran the ball in to start the fourth quarter on a one-yard keeper to the side and Shumaker nailed the extra point to tie the game at 14-14.

The Hearts ran seven plays which included five runs and a complete pass to run off a huge chunk of the clock. Dunston ran in the 10-yard touchdown and Seftom nailed the extra point to give the Hearts a 21-14 lead.

The Braves’ offense had seven plays on their second to last drive and turned the ball over on downs. The Hearts were forced to punt, but took the clock down to less than 30 seconds. The Braves’ had one more chance at a Hail Mary pass, but was incomplete as the Hearts won 21-14.

“Effingham played really well and all the credit goes to them,” Head coach Patrick Etherton said. “Their coaches did a good job. Their kids were prepared, they were focused, locked in and they were competing to get a win, getting themselves a chance to make the playoffs and they did that and they out executed us and they made a bunch of plays and we didn’t. That was the difference in the ball game.”

The Braves drop to 6-2 overall and finish 3-2 in Apollo Conference play and in second place. The Braves will finish off their regular season this week against Breese Mater Dei.

“Our kids gotta get focused and gotta be locked in,” Coach Etherton said. “They have to understand that they just can’t take days off and when they take days off we’re going to get beat and the same thing will happen next week if we don’t have focus and locked in.”